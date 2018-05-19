12:54
Famous bloggers to be involved in promotion of 3rd World Nomad Games

Foreign media and bloggers will be involved in the promotion of the 3rd World Nomad Games. The Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Ainura Temirbekova told.

«This year, the leading foreign TV channels got interested in the event. Recently, we met with the leaders of Russian media. This year we plan to focus on regional channels of Russia. Our Issyk-Kul region is visited by a lot of tourists from the Ural and Siberian regions of Russia. We hold negotiations with Euronews, which covers a large audience in 108 countries, on broadcasting of videos,» she told.

According to her, videos are already broadcasted on Turkish and Azerbaijani television. One of the Kazakh TV channels expressed the desire to launch broadcasting of videos about the Nomad Games.

In addition, officials plan to invite well-known travel bloggers, who have a large number of subscribers.
