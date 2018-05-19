12:54
USD 68.45
EUR 80.82
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan concerned about escalation of situation in Gaza Strip

Kyrgyzstan is concerned about the escalation of the situation and the large number of civilians killed and wounded as a result of protests in the Gaza Strip. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stated at the emergency summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul (Turkey).

«Our meeting is taking place at a difficult time for the entire international community, including the Muslim world. In these conditions, holding an emergency meeting of our organization is logical and timely,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

According to him, the transfer of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, despite the UN General Assembly resolution, adopted on December 21, 2017 by the majority of UN countries, aggravated the situation and brought to naught the efforts of the international community for a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

«We call on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid human casualties and to ensure the safety of civilians, especially children,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan fully supports the efforts of the leaders of the OIC member states, calling for the joint strengthening of peace and international security.
link:
views: 67
Print
Related
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev leaves for Istanbul
Prime Minister holds meeting on providing schools with the Internet
Citizens of Kyrgyzstan deported from Turkey for prostitution
Prime Minister points to causes of Bishkek HPP breakdown
Mukhammеdkaly Abylgaziev discusses fate of Makmalzoloto mine
Cortege of Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev gets into traffic accident
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital in Bishkek ready for commissioning
Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev tells about development of country's aviation industry
Prime Minister to visit Great Patriotic War veterans in Osh region
Kyrgyzstanis take medal places in mind sports in Turkey
Popular
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season
National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation
Andrea Bagnoli: I rushed into Bishkek on motorbike Andrea Bagnoli: I rushed into Bishkek on motorbike