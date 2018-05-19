Kyrgyzstan concerned about escalation of situation in Gaza Strip

Kyrgyzstan is concerned about the escalation of the situation and the large number of civilians killed and wounded as a result of protests in the Gaza Strip. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stated at the emergency summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Istanbul (Turkey).

«Our meeting is taking place at a difficult time for the entire international community, including the Muslim world. In these conditions, holding an emergency meeting of our organization is logical and timely,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

According to him, the transfer of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, despite the UN General Assembly resolution, adopted on December 21, 2017 by the majority of UN countries, aggravated the situation and brought to naught the efforts of the international community for a peaceful settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

«We call on all parties involved to exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid human casualties and to ensure the safety of civilians, especially children,» Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev stressed.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan fully supports the efforts of the leaders of the OIC member states, calling for the joint strengthening of peace and international security.