President hands orders, letters of gratitude to mothers

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov handed Baatyr Ene orders and letters of gratitude to mothers of the outstanding Kyrgyz citizens on the eve of the Mother’s Day.

The head of state noted that mothers, whose sons and daughters make Kyrgyzstan famous for the whole world and make a great contribution to the development of the country: the film director Ruslan Akun — Kanyshai Akunova, the famous kok — boru athletes Janysh and Baiysh Niyazov — Aisalkyn Esenbayeva, two-time Asian champion in track and field athletics Darya Maslova — Galina Maslova, chess players Ruslan, Arzybek and Aizhan Syezdbekovs — Gulkaiyr Karabekova, director-choreographer Tilek Kiyizbaev — Farizatkhan Kiyizbaeva, world-class scientist Asel Sartbaeva — Damira Sartbaeva are among the participants of the ceremony.

Your children is not only your, parents’ pride, but the pride of the whole Motherland. I express my heartfelt gratitude for raising such worthy sons and daughters! Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He stressed that the upbringing of the mother is special, because it predetermines the future development of the state.

«The Prophet said: Paradise is under the feet of the mother»," There is one unredeemed debt in the world — the mother’s milk." When the Prophet was asked how to pay the debt to mother, he replied: «Be a person, be a person, be a person!»

You give a life to a person, educate him, make a great contribution to the development of the state. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Every parent wants his or her children to be pious, merciful, selflessly serving the people and the country. You bring up such children," said the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The head of state stressed that when he sees mothers, he always remembers his mother, and thanked them for giving him these feelings once more.