Kyrgyzstan stops import of meat from China

Kyrgyzstan has not imported meat from China for a year. Kalysbek Zhumakanov, Director of the State Inspection for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Safety, said at a meeting of the parliamentary faction Respublika — Ata Jurt.

According to him, the ban following the government’s decision was imposed on January 1, 2017.

«Until 2017, there was a quota for the export of poultry meat from China for 58,000 tons, since we did not have enough this meat. After the ban, we a couple of times detained smuggled meat from China,» said Kalysbek Zhumakanov.

The chief veterinarian confirmed the information about the agreement signed in 2015 with China for supply of donkeys.

«This is not an export of donkey meat, but donkeys as representatives of the equidae. By the way, Europe also consumes donkey meat,» said Zhumakanov.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Kyrgyzstan covers 65% of the domestic market demand for meat.
