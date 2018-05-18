Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev leaves for Istanbul

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev left for Istanbul (Turkey) to participate in an extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. The press service of the Kyrgyz government reported.

Its participants reportedly plan to discuss issues related to the clashes in Gaza Strip.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation is an international organization of Islamic countries, which unites 57 states. The Kyrgyz Republic is a member of the organization since December 1, 1992.