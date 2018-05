At least 284 facts of extremism were revealed in Kyrgyzstan for four months. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kursan Asanov told at a press conference.

According to him, 159 criminal cases were opened.

«During four months of 2018, the Service for Combating Extremism and Illegal Migration detected 6,541 people, who committed crimes. About 4,470 people of them were prosecuted, including 865 women. The number of extremism manifestations has increased,» Kursan Asanov stated.