Hybrid mail service project proposed to be extended to entire Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Justice proposes to authorize the state enterprise Kyrgyzpochtasy to provide hybrid mail services. The draft resolution was submitted for public discussion.

As noted, the goal is to optimize the process of providing commodity and utility bills. Kyrgyzstanis will receive a single bill for electricity and heat, drinking water, gas, communication services (telephone, Internet, television), removal of solid domestic waste, sewerage and maintenance of indoor networks and engineering equipment, including elevators.

Recall, hybrid mail service is working in pilot mode since December 1. The 5th microdistrict of Bishkek with 5,000 subscribers was chosen for the project.