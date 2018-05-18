Mosque burns down in Bishkek, no casualties reported

A mosque, located at the intersection of Bayalinov and Mahatma Gandhi Streets, burnt down in Bishkek. The fire area was 1,300 square meters. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

The preliminary causes of the fire are the failure of electrical wiring and violations during electrical installation works.

«The fire broke out today at midnight. Three fire teams left for the scene. The fire was extinguished at 2.30 am. No victims and injured were reported,» the Emergency Situations Ministry told.