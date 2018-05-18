11:43
USD 68.51
EUR 80.92
RUB 1.11
English

Mosque burns down in Bishkek, no casualties reported

A mosque, located at the intersection of Bayalinov and Mahatma Gandhi Streets, burnt down in Bishkek. The fire area was 1,300 square meters. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

The preliminary causes of the fire are the failure of electrical wiring and violations during electrical installation works.

«The fire broke out today at midnight. Three fire teams left for the scene. The fire was extinguished at 2.30 am. No victims and injured were reported,» the Emergency Situations Ministry told.
link:
views: 84
Print
Related
Tea bar, house, store burn down in Osh city
Some trading places restored after Osh market fire
Director of Bereket market placed under house arrest
Fire in Osh market. Retailers protest at White House again
Fire in medical center on Orto-Sai market brought under control
Fire occurs in Orto-Sai market area in Bishkek
Hangars in Bishkek free trade zone burn down due to short circuit
Sooronbai Jeenbekov visits mosque in Cholpon-Ata without cordon and cortege
Four houses burn down in Osh. Fire victims need help
Affected by Osh market retailers get 10,000 soms each
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season Issyk-Kul region checked for readiness for tourist season
National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation