Prosecutor General's Office opens 4 criminal cases on situation at Bishkek HPP

The Prosecutor General’s Office opened four criminal cases on the situation at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. The Deputy Prosecutor General Nurlan Dyushembiev said this at the parliament session.

According to him, the State Committee for National Security investigates the cases.

«A special group is working at the Investigation Department of SCNS. The cases are investigated within the framework of the criminal procedure legislation with observance of principles of objectivity, comprehensiveness and justice. The findings of the deputy commission on investigating the causes of the breakdown at the HPP will also be attached to the case materials,» Nurlan Dyushembiev said.