Kyrgyzstanis inform president about glaring facts of corruptness of judges

Kyrgyzstanis complain to the president about corrupt judges. The President of the country Sooronbai Jeenbekov announced this today at the session of the Council for Judicial Reform.

According to him, judicial reform is a demand of the society. This is a necessary issue.

«When I meet with the people, they tell me about the glaring facts of the corruptness of judges. At least 70 percent of the appeals relate to this problem. Over the past year, a lot has been done; codes and laws have been adopted. However, the pace was below the expectations of the public,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

«The people demand to create a clear judicial system. Acceleration of the reform is very important for the country. Within the council, we must strengthen the work and coordination of the state bodies. Our task is to enact the adopted laws, but the process is very slow,» the president said.
