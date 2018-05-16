19:23
USD 68.43
EUR 81.54
RUB 1.11
English

Sapar Isakov visited China 46 times within 5 years

Former prime minister Sapar Isakov visited China 46 times within 5 years. MP Zhyldyz Musabekova said today at the session of the Parliament, where the deputies continue to discuss the findings of the deputy commission to investigate the causes of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant breakdown and the use of a loan of $ 386 million.

She asked the former prime minister Sapar Isakov to comment on this information.

Sapar Isakov replied that the information was not reliable. «I was only with official delegations, with the president. I never went to China on the HPP issue,» he explained.
link:
views: 116
Print
Related
Sapar Isakov: Interrogation in SCNS was correct
Sapar Isakov: Atambayev and his team worked honestly
Sapar Isakov repeatedly summoned for interrogation
Sapar isakov included in list of officials responsible for Bishkek HPP upgrading
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about priorities of his presidential activity
$ 32 million to be spent on reconstruction of irrigation system in Kyrgyzstan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov about provocations on family and clan rule in country
Kyrgyz national streetball team not allowed to enter China
Sapar Isakov becomes deputy of Almazbek Atambayev in SDPK
Ex-PM summoned for questioning within investigation into Bishkek HPP upgrading
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation
Andrea Bagnoli: I rushed into Bishkek on motorbike Andrea Bagnoli: I rushed into Bishkek on motorbike