Former prime minister Sapar Isakov visited China 46 times within 5 years. MP Zhyldyz Musabekova said today at the session of the Parliament, where the deputies continue to discuss the findings of the deputy commission to investigate the causes of Bishkek Heating and Power Plant breakdown and the use of a loan of $ 386 million.

She asked the former prime minister Sapar Isakov to comment on this information.

Sapar Isakov replied that the information was not reliable. «I was only with official delegations, with the president. I never went to China on the HPP issue,» he explained.