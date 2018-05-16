Former assistant of deputy Akylbek Japarov detained

Former assistant of the deputy Akylbek Japarov, Almaz Sagynbekov, was detained within criminal case on illegal reimbursement of VAT. Sources in the Parliament confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The deputy himself in an interview with journalists also admitted that one of his former assistants was detained within this case. However, he refused to voice the name.

«One of my assistants became the mayor of Tokmak. Another was elected a deputy of Parliament. I teach all my assistants not to violate and respect the law. A criminal case has been instituted against my assistant. We will consider the proofs. He is in custody now,» Akylbek Japarov said.

Recall, the commission, set up by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on refunding and return of VAT, made illegal decisions on the return of VAT to certain private companies. Damage to the state is estimated at 847.4 million soms. A criminal case was opened on the fact. Earlier, it was officially reported about the detention of Kubanychbek Kumashov, deputy chairman of the State Tax Service.