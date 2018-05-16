19:23
USD 68.43
EUR 81.54
RUB 1.11
English

Former assistant of deputy Akylbek Japarov detained

Former assistant of the deputy Akylbek Japarov, Almaz Sagynbekov, was detained within criminal case on illegal reimbursement of VAT. Sources in the Parliament confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The deputy himself in an interview with journalists also admitted that one of his former assistants was detained within this case. However, he refused to voice the name.

«One of my assistants became the mayor of Tokmak. Another was elected a deputy of Parliament. I teach all my assistants not to violate and respect the law. A criminal case has been instituted against my assistant. We will consider the proofs. He is in custody now,» Akylbek Japarov said.

Recall, the commission, set up by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on refunding and return of VAT, made illegal decisions on the return of VAT to certain private companies. Damage to the state is estimated at 847.4 million soms. A criminal case was opened on the fact. Earlier, it was officially reported about the detention of Kubanychbek Kumashov, deputy chairman of the State Tax Service.
link:
views: 96
Print
Related
Second criminal case against Kanatbek Isaev reaches court
Criminal case against journalist Elnura Alkanova closed
Corruption Control Service resumes 41 previously suspended criminal cases
Riots in Toguz-Toro. License for construction of factory issued illegally
Criminal case initiated against fake veteran - General Chomoev
Director of valuation company detained within Bakiyev’s cottages sale case
Two more heads of private companies detained within VAT refunding criminal case
Police interrogates more than 100 people over Toguz-Toro riots
Power industry officials to remain in detention center till end of investigation
Head of group for Bishkek HPP upgrading management put in SCNS detention center
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation
Andrea Bagnoli: I rushed into Bishkek on motorbike Andrea Bagnoli: I rushed into Bishkek on motorbike