Kyrgyzstan sends invitations to World Nomad Games to 120 countries

More and more countries want to participate in the World Nomad Games. The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Russia Bolot Otunbayev said this during the video conference «On holding WNG and erecting a nomadic culture town in Issyk-Kul.»

«This is a global scale initiative, turned into reality. A larger number of participants is expected at the 3rd Games. The Embassy is working to attract new participants and promote WNG,» said Bolot Otunbayev.

According to him, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic «distributed» the countries between the embassies. In this regard, the diplomatic mission in Russia sent invitations to 27 countries and 30 Russian regions.

«I was recently in Kazan, met with the President of Tatarstan. He agreed to the participation of the national team in the Games,» he told.

The Deputy Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Ainura Temirbekova noted that today the countries began to attach great importance to the preservation of their origins. Kyrgyzstan is an ancient state that attracts tourists with its culture.

«This time, much attention is paid to the cultural component. There will be such events as ethnic fashion show, ethnic dance, ethnic house, and ethnic bazar. We will show who the nomads are. The WNG project was conceived to show that there are such a people with such a culture,» she noted.

According to Ainura Temirbekova, invitations to the Games have been sent to more than 120 countries.