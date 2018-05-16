Hajj 2018. Pilgrims to be vaccinated in regional family medicine centers

Pilgrims will be vaccinated in the regional family medicine centers. The Director of the Republican Center for Immunization Gulbara Ishenapysova told today at a press conference.

Immunization of pilgrims against meningitis and seasonal flu will be held on July 18-29.

«Pilgrims will be accompanied by 16 doctors. They were chosen according to the results of a competition. The epidemiologists, therapists, an obstetrician-gynecologist, a surgeon, a cardiologist are among them,» she noted.

Recall, the first group of pilgrims will leave for Mecca on June 25.