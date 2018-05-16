Kyrgyzstan to open bank account for funds from fight against corruption

A special bank account will be opened in Kyrgyzstan for the funds received during the fight against corruption. The President of Kyrgyzstan made such a decision. The press service of the president reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov, in order to improve the effectiveness of the fight against corruption and increase transparency, instructed to resolve issues related to the opening of a special bank account for the accounting, storage and further use of funds, recovered by the law enforcement agencies during the investigation of corruption cases and recovered in the execution of sentences on them.

Almambet Saliev, deputy head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, held a meeting with the participation of the heads of the prosecutor’s office, the State Committee for National Security, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the State Service for Combating Economic Crimes, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, where issues related to the opening of a special bank account were discussed.

The government was recommended to work out the legal and regulatory issues on opening a special bank account for these purposes.