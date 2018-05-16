Tea bar, house, store burn down in Osh city

A tea bar, a house and a store burnt down in Osh city. The Ministry of Emergency Situations informed 24.kg news agency.

The fire broke out yesterday in Furkat microdistrict at 9.00 pm.

«The fire teams have been extinguishing the ignition for almost three hours. The fire was completely eliminated at 11.58 pm. Five fire teams worked at the scene. The area of ​​the fire in the tea bar was 40 square meters. The total area of ​​fire in the house and store was 136 square meters,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.