20:54
USD 68.41
EUR 81.98
RUB 1.11
English

Citizens of Kyrgyzstan deported from Turkey for prostitution

The citizens of Kyrgyzstan were deported from Turkey for prostitution. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, a number of Turkish media published information about the arrest of 28 foreign citizens in Aydin province on charges of prostitution and its organization. Eight citizens of Kyrgyzstan were among them.

According to the information of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Turkey, the regional department of migration of Aydin province confirmed the fact of the detention, including the Kyrgyz citizens. They have been deported.
link:
views: 150
Print
Related
Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital in Bishkek ready for commissioning
Kyrgyzstanis take medal places in mind sports in Turkey
Sooronbai Jeenbekov satisfied with talks in Turkey
Solo meeting of Presidents of Turkey and Kyrgyzstan lasts hour and a half
Head of Turkey promises to attend World Nomad Games
Over 15,000 Kyrgyzstanis can count on pension in Turkey
FETO tried to undermine relations between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan
Recep Tayyip Erdogan calls Sooronbai Jeenbekov brother
Kyrgyzstanis employed in Turkey to get pension
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey ready to increase trade turnover to $ 1 billion
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation National Bank and IMF discuss further cooperation
Andrea Bagnoli: I rushed into Bishkek on motorbike Andrea Bagnoli: I rushed into Bishkek on motorbike