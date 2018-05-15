Citizens of Kyrgyzstan deported from Turkey for prostitution

The citizens of Kyrgyzstan were deported from Turkey for prostitution. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, a number of Turkish media published information about the arrest of 28 foreign citizens in Aydin province on charges of prostitution and its organization. Eight citizens of Kyrgyzstan were among them.

According to the information of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Turkey, the regional department of migration of Aydin province confirmed the fact of the detention, including the Kyrgyz citizens. They have been deported.