Autumn-winter period 2017/18 passed quietly, except for Bishkek HPP breakdown

The autumn-winter period 2017/18 passed quietly, except for the breakdown at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. The First Deputy Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced this at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on the fuel, energy complex and subsoil use.

According to him, the companies were ready for winter, coal was delivered in time, fuel prices for the population were controlled. The only problem was the breakdown at the Bishkek HPP in January 2018.

However, the deputies believe that this is not the only problem. For example, the Bishkek-Osh highway was closed. Kubatbek Boronov explained that the road was not cleared in time, so traffic jams formed.
