Kyrgyzstan wins 28 medals at Asian Sambo Championship

The team of Kyrgyzstan showed good results at the Asian Sambo Championship, which ended in Ulaanbaatar city (Mongolia). The International Sambo Federation reported.

On the final day of the continental championship, Kyrgyz team won eight silver and four bronze medals.

Aizar Abdrakhmanov (48 kg), Rakhim Muvaza (60 kg) and Iskender Saralaev (over 87 kg) became the second at the tournament in sports sambo among young men, and Timurlan Toktobolotov (75 kg) — the third. Bakir Erkinbekov (57 kg) and Saparmurad Egemberdiev (74 kg) took the second place among the juniors. Daniyar Saliev (100 kg) became the third. Among the men, Ernazar Sharipzhanov (62 kg) and Kanalbek uulu Ilgiz (over 100 kg) won silver medals, and Ernis uulu Ilgiz (82 kg) — bronze medal.

At the combat sambo tournament, Elaman Genzhebayev (90 kg) became the second, and Zhodarbek Satikeev (68 kg) — the third.

As a result of the championship, the team of Kyrgyzstan has 28 medals: one gold, 16 silver and 11 bronze medals.
