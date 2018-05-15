Deputy Head of Executive Office of Government appointed

The Prime Minister Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev signed an order, according to which Kuvanychbek Shadybekov was relieved of his post and appointed the Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic. The press service of the government reported.

Kuvanychbek Shadybekov was born on June 14, 1967 in Frunze city of the Kirghiz SSR. In 1994, he graduated from the Kyrgyz State National University with a degree in jurisprudence. He is a Candidate of Juridical Sciences.

1995-1998 — Head of the Department of the Ministry of Justice of Kyrgyzstan;

1998-2001 — Deputy Head of the Organizational and Legal Department of the Congress of Local Communities;

2002-2004 — Deputy Executive Director of the Association of Cities of Kyrgyzstan;

2005-2007 — Deputy Director of the Agency for Inter-Municipal Cooperation and Development;

2007-2008 — expert of the Community Investment and Development Agency (ARIS).

He has been working in the executive office of the government since 2009. Prior to this appointment, he was the Head of the Department of Public Administration and Staff Management of the Government’s Executive Office.