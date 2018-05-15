Sapar Isakov: Interrogation in SCNS was correct

The investigators of the State Committee for National Security asked Sapar Isakov questions about the breakdown at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant. The former prime minister himself told journalists.

According to him, the interrogation was correct.

«The questions were about the breakdown at the HPP. By law, I can not disclose all the details. The interrogation was correct. There are various talks in the Parliament, the name of Almazbek Sharshenovich is mentioned, it is clear to everyone,» said Sapar Isakov.

The former head of the Cabinet informed that there were no grounds for his detention.

He does not know when he will be summoned for questioning next time.

Sapar Isakov has already been summoned for questioning on the modernization of Bishkek HPP on April 26. At least seven former top managers of the energy industry have already been arrested within the case, including the former head of the Energy Holding Aibek Kaliev, the former general director of Electric Stations JSC Salaidin Avazov. All of them were officially charged with corruption.