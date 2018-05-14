Vladimir Putin notes development of cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan

Cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan is developing well in a number of traditional areas. The President of Russia Vladimir Putin said today at a meeting with his counterpart Sooronbai Jeenbekov. RIA Novosti reported.

Vladimir Putin noted that he was glad to discuss the pressing issues. «In my opinion, there is something to talk about, there are good examples of cooperation. We have a number of areas that we are traditionally engaged in, and in general they are moving quite well, in my opinion,» he said.

The head of Kyrgyzstan thanked Vladimir Putin for the meeting and the opportunity to discuss cooperation issues. «First of all, I want to congratulate you on the official assumption of the office of the President of Russia. Under your leadership, Russia has achieved important, great success. I am convinced that under your leadership, Russia will further achieve success in its development, in its domestic and foreign policy,» said Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

He added that since the beginning of the year, the dialogue between the two countries has intensified in almost all areas and levels of cooperation.

I once again want to confirm the course of Kyrgyzstan to strengthen multilateral cooperation with our strategic partner, the main ally — Russia. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

Recall, the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place today in Sochi. Before it starts, Vladimir Putin will hold bilateral meetings with the presidents of the member countries of the union.