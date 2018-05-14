Sanctions by Western countries against Russia not affect Kyrgyzstan

The sanctions, imposed by Western countries against Russia, do not affect Kyrgyzstan. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov told in an interview with TASS.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan closely follows the situation that has developed in Russia’s relations with the Western countries. «Russia is our main strategic partner, a member of EEU and other associations, in which Kyrgyzstan also participates. We have close political, economic and humanitarian ties with Russia. Over 600,000 our citizens work in Russia, and remittances of the migrants are a significant support for the economy of our country. Russia is one of the main trading partners of Kyrgyzstan, therefore, the economic situation in it to some extent influences our economy,» explained Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

According to him, so far the sanctions do not have a significant impact on trade with Russia and the exchange rate of the national currency. «Nevertheless, I instructed the National Bank together with the government to determine the channels and the degree of influence of sanctions on the economy of Kyrgyzstan, and work out a plan of joint activities in case of negative impact of the situation in Russia on our economy and entrepreneurs, engaged in the import and export of goods,» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic said.