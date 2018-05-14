Kyrgyzstan to preserve position of Russian language

The position of the Russian language in Kyrgyzstan will be preserved. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, Russian is official language in Kyrgyzstan. The Constitution of the country guarantees the preservation of the native language of ethnic communities. «In 2014, within the framework of the national program for the development of the state language and the improvement of language policy in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2014-2020, a norm on the mandatory knowledge by officials at all levels of the state language was introduced. It will be introduced step-by-step and, I think, will not entail significant changes. The necessary conditions for studying the Kyrgyz language are being created now,» explained Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The state language should become the language of civil integration. The official language will be the language of integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and the CIS. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He noted that the country maintains a confident position of the Russian language in the cultural and information space. At least 392,177 out of 1,175,000 school students in the republic are taught in Russian. Huge amounts of money have been invested in the study of the Russian language in Kyrgyzstan for 70 years of the Soviet government.