18:30
USD 68.67
EUR 81.86
RUB 1.11
English

Kyrgyzstan to preserve position of Russian language

The position of the Russian language in Kyrgyzstan will be preserved. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbai Jeenbekov said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, Russian is official language in Kyrgyzstan. The Constitution of the country guarantees the preservation of the native language of ethnic communities. «In 2014, within the framework of the national program for the development of the state language and the improvement of language policy in the Kyrgyz Republic for 2014-2020, a norm on the mandatory knowledge by officials at all levels of the state language was introduced. It will be introduced step-by-step and, I think, will not entail significant changes. The necessary conditions for studying the Kyrgyz language are being created now,» explained Sooronbai Jeenbekov.

The state language should become the language of civil integration. The official language will be the language of integration within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and the CIS.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov

He noted that the country maintains a confident position of the Russian language in the cultural and information space. At least 392,177 out of 1,175,000 school students in the republic are taught in Russian. Huge amounts of money have been invested in the study of the Russian language in Kyrgyzstan for 70 years of the Soviet government.
link:
views: 75
Print
Related
Vladimir Putin notes development of cooperation between Russia and Kyrgyzstan
Sanctions by Western countries against Russia not affect Kyrgyzstan
Second Russian military base to be aimed at Afghan threats
10.2 tons of nuts from Kyrgyzstan transported to Russia without certificate
President of Russia congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day
Vladimir Putin takes office as President of Russia
Almost 11,000 Kyrgyz citizens banned from entering Russia in a year
Kyrgyzstanis commit 193,000 administrative violations in Russia in 2017
At least 570,000 Kyrgyzstanis get Russian citizenship over years of independence
Federal Security Service not let 1 mln bees from Kyrgyzstan in Makhachkala
Popular
International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake International camp for children with HIV to open on Issyk-Kul lake
Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike Builders of Balykchi – Korumdu road go on strike
Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Eight patients discharged from hospital Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Eight patients discharged from hospital
Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Cook hospitalized Aurora sanatorium poisoning. Cook hospitalized