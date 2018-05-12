Kyrgyz wrestler wins silver medal at Asian Championship

A wrestler from Kyrgyzstan won silver medal at the Asian Championship, which is taking place in Tashkent. The United World Wrestling reported.

On May 11, competitions were held among Greco-Roman wrestlers and among the women.

Seven Kyrgyzstanis took part in the tournament. Bakdaulet Egemberdiev, who performed in weight of 65 kg, won the only medal. At the start, he defeated the representative of South Korea, then defeated an Indian and lost to a Kazakh. The result is the second place.

On the first day of the continental championship, domestic wrestlers won two medals. The Championship will continue today and tomorrow.