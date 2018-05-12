20:26
Kiev hosts Chingiz Aitmatov commemoration meeting

A literary and art meeting, dedicated to the Kyrgyz epic Manas and the 90th anniversary of the national writer of Kyrgyzstan Chingiz Aitmatov took place in Kiev. The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Ukraine organized the event.

«Over 30 years, cultural ties between the literatures of the peoples of the former Soviet Union have been broken. Best of all, of course, we know the works of our neighbors. After Chingiz Aitmatov, Ukraine does not know how the literature of modern Kyrgyzstan is developing. Therefore, such events as the literary and art meeting, dedicated to the epic Manas and the 90th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov are a prologue to a wider dialogue between the two countries’ literatures,» said the head of Kiev Organization of the National Union of Writers of Ukraine, Vladimir Danilenko.

The presentation of the book by Mar Baidzhiev «The Tale of Manas, Semetey and Seytek» translated into Ukrainian took place during the meeting. Translation was made by Vladimir Narozya and Nikolay Bondarenko. Representatives of the Ukrainian diaspora in the Kyrgyz Republic published the book.
