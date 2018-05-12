More than 60 employees of state-owned media reduced

According to the government decree «On Optimizing the Staffing of еру State Executive Bodies,» more than 60 employees of the state-owned media were reduced.

The Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism was instructed to reorganize by merging regional state television and radio broadcasting companies and editorial offices of district and regional newspapers. Seven regional media centers will be formed on their basis. A total of 64 staffing positions will be reduced.

At least 15 staffing positions will be reduced in the National Cultural Center, and 23 positions — in the state film directorates of the Department of Cinematography.

In addition, the regional center of the Ministry of Culture for the southern region will be liquidated.

The document was adopted to reduce budget spending on maintenance of the public sector.