Balykchi – Karakol road to be closed today

A section of Balykchi-Cholpon-Ata-Karakol road from the 83rd to 105th km will be completely closed from Baktuu-Dolonotu to Korumdu village from 9.00 am till 4.00 pm. The press service of the Main Road Safety Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The closure is connected with the holding of the 7th International Marathon.

The traffic police ask to choose a route in advance or to choose a route along the southern side of Issyk-Kul along Balykchy-Bokonbayevo-Karakol road.
