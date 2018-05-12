Youth labor exchange liquidated in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development was instructed to liquidate the youth labor exchange. The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan signed a government decree «On Optimizing the Staffing of the State Executive Power Bodies.»

According to the document, the functions of the labor exchange and six staff units with financial and material-technical means will be transferred to the Bishkek City Department for Employment Promotion.

The labor exchange employed young people and teenagers, organized student’s teams and employment fairs.

In addition, the Office of the Mobile Employment Service of the Ministry of Labor was liquidated. Its functions will be transferred to the Bishkek City Department for Employment Promotion without transferring the staff.

District Social Development Departments will be also reorganized.