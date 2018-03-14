18:50
USD 68.18
EUR 84.09
RUB 1.20
English

About 300 cars accumulated on posts along Bishkek-Osh road

At least 280 cars accumulated at the posts located along Bishkek — Osh road. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

As of 2.20 pm, there were 100 heavy trucks at Sosnovka post, 50 passenger cars and 40 heavy trucks — at Aral post, 60 heavy trucks and 30 cars — at Otmok post.

Cars heading to Talas region are passed.

Recall, a snow avalanche of 2.5 million cubic meters descended the day before at the 246th kilometer of the road, 144,000 cubic meters of snow blocked the highway.

Warming and hot meals centers were set up at Sosnovka and Aral posts. The ambulances are on duty there.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations asks the drivers not to plan their journey along Bishkek-Osh road until it is cleared of snow.
link:
views: 46
Print
Related
Avalanche on Bishkek – Osh road. Photoreport
Ministry of Transport: Bishkek-Osh road closed for 3 days
Bishkek-Osh road closed due to avalanche
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway
Two people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh road
Tanker truck burns down on Bishkek-Osh highway, two injured
Largest number of traffic accidents victims recorded on Bishkek – Osh road
Avalanches forcibly descended on Bishkek-Osh road
Tank truck with fuel turns over on Bishkek - Osh highway
Bishkek-Osh road to be temporarily blocked due to descent of avalanches
Popular
14 people get poisoned in Osh region 14 people get poisoned in Osh region
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia
Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan" Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan"
New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed