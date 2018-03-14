About 300 cars accumulated on posts along Bishkek-Osh road

At least 280 cars accumulated at the posts located along Bishkek — Osh road. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

As of 2.20 pm, there were 100 heavy trucks at Sosnovka post, 50 passenger cars and 40 heavy trucks — at Aral post, 60 heavy trucks and 30 cars — at Otmok post.

Cars heading to Talas region are passed.

Recall, a snow avalanche of 2.5 million cubic meters descended the day before at the 246th kilometer of the road, 144,000 cubic meters of snow blocked the highway.

Warming and hot meals centers were set up at Sosnovka and Aral posts. The ambulances are on duty there.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations asks the drivers not to plan their journey along Bishkek-Osh road until it is cleared of snow.