Sooronbai Jeenbekov to attend meeting of heads of Central Asian countries

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, will head for Astana on March 15 at the invitation of Nursultan Nazarbayev. The Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Daniyar Sydykov, stated at a briefing today.

According to him, a consultative meeting of the heads of state of five Central Asian countries will be held in the capital of Kazakhstan.

«The meeting is held at the initiative of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The heads of state will discuss issues of cooperation and security, the meeting will contribute to strengthening the political dialogue, scientific, technical, cultural, humanitarian, trade and economic ties,» said Daniyar Sydykov.

The presidents plan to meet annually in five countries format on the eve of major regional events.

«This meeting is held before Nooruz holiday. This is a holiday of unity, prosperity and revival for the countries of our region,» he said.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov also plans to meet bilaterally with the president of Kazakhstan.
