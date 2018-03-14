17:31
Smart City. Date of re-registration of cars at reduced price set

A campaign on preferential re-registration of cars, registered by proxy, will start on April 2, 2018. The Deputy Director of the Department for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers, Usein Kasymaliev, told today at a press conference.

According to him, the campaign will last three months. A technical passport of a vehicle and a proxy notice is required for re-registration.

«Now the cost of registration is 2,500-5,000 soms. It includes a one-per-cent fee, bank services, issue of state number plates, technical passport. The fee will be reduced to 0.1 percent. The previous technical passport and the state number plates will be retained in re-registration. Registration will cost from 300 to 1,000 soms,» explained Usеin Kasymaliev.

Recall, it was offered to temporarily reduce the cost of car registration in preparation for Smart City project in Kyrgyzstan.
