Arrest of Kyrgyz citizen in USA. MFA keeps situation under control

The Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in the USA keeps the situation with the arrest in Chicago of 27-year-old Kyrgyz citizen Murasbek Elchiev under control. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the diplomatic mission received no official notification from the U.S. side about the detention.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic also took this issue under control. The Kyrgyzstani is accused of committing a crime against a person. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and unlawful restraint. A judge denied bail. The man worked in Chicago as a cabdriver. Mobile phone of the victim was found in his car after detention.