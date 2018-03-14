15:27
USD 68.18
EUR 84.09
RUB 1.20
English

Avalanche on Bishkek – Osh road. Photoreport

An avalanche of 2.5 million cubic meters descended at the 246th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh road yesterday evening. The length of the avalanche reached 250, height — 50, width — 200 meters.

The road is completely closed now. According to preliminary data of the Ministry of Transport, the traffic movement restriction will last three days. The Ministry of Emergency Situations recommends citizens to refrain from traveling on the highway until the snow is cleared.

As of 6.00 am, there were 5 cars and 50 trucks at Sosnovka post, at Aral post — 35 cars and 60 trucks. Warming and hot meals centers were set up there.

The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations published photos from the scene.
link:
views: 80
Print
Related
Ministry of Transport: Bishkek-Osh road closed for 3 days
Bishkek-Osh road closed due to avalanche
Four people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh highway
Police gives details of death of child under avalanche in Karakol
Family from Russia hit by avalanche in Karakol, child killed
Two people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Osh road
Tanker truck burns down on Bishkek-Osh highway, two injured
Ala-Buka – Kirovka road closed due to avalanche
Two avalanches descend on Kyrgyzstan’s roads
Snow avalanches expected in mountain areas of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia
14 people get poisoned in Osh region 14 people get poisoned in Osh region
Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan" Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan"
New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed