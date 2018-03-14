Avalanche on Bishkek – Osh road. Photoreport

An avalanche of 2.5 million cubic meters descended at the 246th kilometer of Bishkek-Osh road yesterday evening. The length of the avalanche reached 250, height — 50, width — 200 meters.

The road is completely closed now. According to preliminary data of the Ministry of Transport, the traffic movement restriction will last three days. The Ministry of Emergency Situations recommends citizens to refrain from traveling on the highway until the snow is cleared.

As of 6.00 am, there were 5 cars and 50 trucks at Sosnovka post, at Aral post — 35 cars and 60 trucks. Warming and hot meals centers were set up there.

The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations published photos from the scene.