According to preliminary data, Bishkek-Osh road was closed for three days. Press service of the Ministry of Transport reported.

Consequences of the yesterday’s avalanche, descended at the 246th kilometer of the road, will be reportedly eliminated during this time.

«At the moment, Sosnovka, Otmok and Aral posts are closed. Engineering machinery of the Ministry of Transport is involved in clearing of the road. According to preliminary data, no victims or injured reported,» the message says.