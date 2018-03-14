13:24
USD 68.18
EUR 84.09
RUB 1.20
English

Russia to allocate $ 10 million for school meals in Kyrgyzstan

Russia will provide Kyrgyzstan with a grant of $ 10 million to expand the hot school meals program. The office of the UN World Food Program in the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, over the next five years, more than a half of the country’s primary schools will be covered with hot meals. With the support of Russia, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic and WFP will continue to improve the quality of nutrition of primary school students, promoting the development of regions through support of local agricultural producers.

In 2013, the Ministry of Education and Science and WFP launched a program to optimize school meals in the country thanks to Russia’s financial support of $ 12 million. The main goal of the pilot program, which covered more than 400,000 primary school students, was to improve the quality of school meals in the country.

As of today, the school nutrition program covers 114,000 primary school students in 335 schools across the country.

Thanks to new funding from Russia, 175,000 students will receive hot meals in the next five years in more than 500 schools in remote rural regions.

«We aim to ensure that all primary school-aged children in the Kyrgyz Republic have access to safe and nutritious food all year round,» said WFP Kyrgyz Republic Country Director Andrea Bagnoli. «School meals improve the learning environment for young children so they can achieve better results, paving the way for increased economic productivity in the future.»

With new funding, WFP will continue investing in renovating canteens, providing schools with kitchen equipment, training school chefs and helping schools establish vegetable gardens to grow their own fresh fruits and vegetables.
link:
views: 103
Print
Related
77,000 Kyrgyzstanis still in black list of Russia’s Federal Migration Service
One more Kyrgyz enterprise illegally imports powdered milk to Russia
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia
Military of Kyrgyzstan, Russia hold exercises involving artillery and aviation
Sooronbai Jeenbekov expresses condolences to Vladimir Putin
President tells why he supports Putin in elections in Russia
Office of honorary consul of Kyrgyzstan opened on Sakhalin
Migrant from Kyrgyzstan attacks ambulance in Russia
Kyrgyzstani changes passport data to get into Russia
Dried fruits from Kyrgyzstan banned from entering Russia
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia
14 people get poisoned in Osh region 14 people get poisoned in Osh region
Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan" Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan"
New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed