Bishkek hosts a flash mob #knowyourrights

A flash mob #knowyourrights dedicated to the Human Rights Day took place in Bishkek.

According to Azamat Shambilov, the Regional Director of the Penal Reform International’s Office for Central Asia, the event is aimed at raising citizens’ awareness of human rights.

«Know Your Rights» is the first campaign launched in Central Asia. In the future, it will continue in other countries. The goal is the promotion of fundamental human rights, those rights that are spelled out in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. This year the world celebrates its 70th anniversary. Flash mob is called to draw everyone’s attention to the declaration," said Azamat Shambilov.