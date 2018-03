A new deputy appeared in the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan. The decision on handing over the vacant seat was made today at a meeting of the Central Election Commission.

Member of Respublika-Ata Jurt faction Farkhat Iminov officially announced his early resignation. The son of the former deputy prime minister Abdyrakhman Mamataliev, Marlen Mamataliev, who worked in the government’s executive office under the Prime Minister Omurbek Babanov, became the deputy of the Parliament.