Plane from Bishkek fails to land in Batken

Tez Jet aircraft, flying from Bishkek, failed to land in Batken and returned to Manas airport. Press service of Manas International Airport OJSC informed 24.kg news agency.

«Everything is in order with the aircraft. The plane could not land because of the meteorological conditions. There was a thick fog in Batken. The airline offered passengers an alternative: someone flew to Osh, some passengers returned their tickets,» the press service said.

Recall, on March 1, RJ-85 plane of Tez Jet airline made an emergency landing due to the failure of the left engine. The plane landed safely, none of the 96 passengers was injured. A criminal case was opened on the fact.
