77,000 Kyrgyzstanis still in black list of Russia’s Federal Migration Service

At least 77,000 Kyrgyz citizens are still in the black list of the Federal Migration Service of Russia. The Chairman of the State Migration Service of the Kyrgyz Republic Medetbek Aydaraliev told today at a press conference.

According to him, about 640,000 Kyrgyz citizens work in Russia today, that is 88 percent of the total number of migrants.

«In 2015, there were 180,000 of our citizens in the black list, as of January 1, 2017- 110,000, as of January 1, 2018- there were 77,000 people left. 50,000 Kyrgyzstanis were included in the black list by a court decision. The question on the remaining 27,000 can be solved this year,» Medetbek Aydaraliev said.

«We propose not to include in the list those who violated the rules only once, everyone can make a mistake, but do it only after three violations. Our colleagues are sympathetic to this. Negotiations will be continued, representatives of EEU meet in Moscow on March 30,» he added.