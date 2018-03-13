China insists on short railroad through Kyrgyzstan

China insists on a short transit road through the territory of Kyrgyzstan during the construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. The Minister of Transport and Roads Zhamshitbek Kalilov said this today at a meeting of the Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan offered China to include construction of a railroad to Balykchy in the project of construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

«The main problem is the route of this road. We have included the development of our domestic railways and offer options. But the Chinese side insists on a short transit road. We will hold a tripartite meeting on April 20 and come to a conclusion,» Zhamshitbek Kalilov told.