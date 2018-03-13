15:46
USD 68.26
EUR 84.20
RUB 1.21
English

CEC determines procedure to check candidates for deputies for dual citizenship

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan determined procedure to check candidates for deputies for dual citizenship. CEC informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the member of the commission Gulnara Jurabaeva, the candidates for the deputy seat will fill in a special statement, by which they agree to check of their personal data. Based on the statement, it is found out whether a candidate is a citizen of another state. That is, requests to other countries are sent. But there are nuances. As lawyer Kanatbek Aziz told 24.kg news agency, the answers can come too late, and the candidate will already be registered or even elected to Parliament. «The only mechanism for punishment is the deprival of the seat,» he said.

However, the CEC proposes criminal penalty for deliberate concealing information about dual citizenship.

The issue of dual citizenship was again widely discussed after the detention in Almaty during a special operation on February 15-16 of a deputy of the Parliament from Kyrgyzstan faction Asylbek uulu Damirbek. He is named in the smuggling case. The state bodies of Kazakhstan have officially notified the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan that Asylbek uulu Damirbek has the citizenship of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
link:
views: 99
Print
Related
CEC deprives Farkhat Iminov of his deputy seat
Aida Salyanova deprived of parliament deputy seat
CEC to consider deprivation Aida Salyanova of her deputy seat today
CEC proposes to introduce criminal punishment for concealing dual citizenship
Adylbek Dushaliyev to replace Babanov in Parliament
Omurbek Babanov deprived of deputy seat
Candidate for parliament deputy from Ata Meken excluded from list
Omurbek Babanov submits statement to CEC
CEC cannot deprive Omurbek Babanov of deputy seat due to absence of notice
Sooronbai Jeenbekov tells about shortcomings of electoral system in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia
New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed
Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan" Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan"
Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff