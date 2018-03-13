CEC determines procedure to check candidates for deputies for dual citizenship

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan determined procedure to check candidates for deputies for dual citizenship. CEC informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the member of the commission Gulnara Jurabaeva, the candidates for the deputy seat will fill in a special statement, by which they agree to check of their personal data. Based on the statement, it is found out whether a candidate is a citizen of another state. That is, requests to other countries are sent. But there are nuances. As lawyer Kanatbek Aziz told 24.kg news agency, the answers can come too late, and the candidate will already be registered or even elected to Parliament. «The only mechanism for punishment is the deprival of the seat,» he said.

However, the CEC proposes criminal penalty for deliberate concealing information about dual citizenship.

The issue of dual citizenship was again widely discussed after the detention in Almaty during a special operation on February 15-16 of a deputy of the Parliament from Kyrgyzstan faction Asylbek uulu Damirbek. He is named in the smuggling case. The state bodies of Kazakhstan have officially notified the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan that Asylbek uulu Damirbek has the citizenship of the Republic of Kazakhstan.