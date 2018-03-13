Soldier of military unit accidentally shots his colleague dead

A serviceman of the contract service was killed as a result of careless handling of weapons in the military unit No. 2030 on March 13. The Department for Public Relations and Media of the State Border Service reported.

Being on duty, a common soldier (called in the spring of 2017) made an accidental shot and wounded a contract serviceman, corporal, who died on the way to hospital.

Currently, an internal investigation is being conducted. Representatives of the Military Prosecutor’s Office work at the scene of the accident.