12:42
USD 68.26
EUR 84.20
RUB 1.21
English

Only 4,000 people sign petition against tree cutting in Bishkek over year

Only 4,100 people signed a petition against tree cutting in Bishkek over year.

«Initiative Archa» NGO published the document on the website change.org  in March 2017.

According to the initiators, the petition can be signed today. It has not been handed over to the authorities of the capital yet, but «the mayor is aware of the petition.»

In the 1980s, there were 30 square meters of green space with a minimum requirement of 20 square meters per resident of Frunze city. Now, according to experts, there is only 3.5 square meters.

In 2018, it is planned to fell 2,500 trees in Bishkek.
link:
views: 100
Print
Related
Almost 3,000 trees hacked down in Bishkek 2017 with only a third - emergency
Young woman detained in Bishkek on suspicion of murder
Residents of Bishkek voice main security problems of the capital
Multi-storey building constructed in center of Bishkek without permission
Catharanthus, Dalia, petunia, aster on flower beds to delight Bishkek residents
Three minibuses collide in Bishkek, 11 people injured
Incidence of respiratory diseases growing in Bishkek
2,500 trees to be cut down in Bishkek in 2018
Bishkek has more than 5,000 unemployed
Almost half of bus fleet in Bishkek subject to discarding
Popular
Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia Migrants from Kyrgyzstan earn least of all, but want to stay in Russia
Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan" Moscow hosts photo exhibition "100 Sights of Kyrgyzstan"
New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed New head of Corruption Control Service of SCNS appointed
Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff Farid Niyazov relieved of post of chief of presidential staff