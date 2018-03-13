Only 4,000 people sign petition against tree cutting in Bishkek over year

Only 4,100 people signed a petition against tree cutting in Bishkek over year.

«Initiative Archa» NGO published the document on the website change.org in March 2017.

According to the initiators, the petition can be signed today. It has not been handed over to the authorities of the capital yet, but «the mayor is aware of the petition.»

In the 1980s, there were 30 square meters of green space with a minimum requirement of 20 square meters per resident of Frunze city. Now, according to experts, there is only 3.5 square meters.

In 2018, it is planned to fell 2,500 trees in Bishkek.