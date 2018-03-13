Education Ministry getting ready to publish over 3 million new textbooks

The Ministry of Education and Science of the Kyrgyz Republic, with the technical support of the World Bank project «Support for Reforms in the Education Sector,» is getting ready to replicate more than 3 million textbooks. Press service of the ministry reported.

Textbooks with 32 name titles will be designed for 5-6 graders. Educational-methodical sets (including textbooks) of the new generation were developed taking into account the requirements of the state standard of school general education and subject standards. In addition, for the first time in Kyrgyzstan, multimedia sets of teaching electronic materials are being developed as an additional educational material for primary and secondary schools. Materials will be available in the Kyrgyz and Russian languages in ​​on-line and off-line versions on seven subjects for primary school and eight subjects — for senior school.

«The introduction of multimedia sets (electronic libraries) will take place in 60 innovative schools in each district and in regional centers. In addition, 540 schools of the country will be equipped with laptops, routers and projectors,» the Ministry of Education told.