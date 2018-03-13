12:41
Sooronbai Jeenbekov accepts resignation of Nurkhanbek Momunaliev

The President Sooronbai Jeenbekov accepted the resignation of the Head of the Government’s Executive Office Nurkhanbek Momunaliev. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov signed a relevant decree.

Sapar Isakov sent a recommendation to the President of the country Sooronbai Jeenbekov on the dismissal of Nurkhanbek Momunaliev from the post of the Head of the Government’s Executive Office. Nurkhanbek Momunaliev immediately wrote a notice of resignation.

«I decided to leave, because I feel responsible for serious shortcomings in the preparation of international documents by the government’s executive office,» he said.
