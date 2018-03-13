12:42
Almazbek Musabekov appointed Deputy Head of Government’s Executive Office

Almazbek Musabekov was appointed Deputy Head of the Government’s Executive Office. The Public Relations and Media Department of the Government of Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov signed an order, appointing Almazbek Musabekov the Deputy Head of the Government’s Executive Office and the Head of the Organizational Work and Territorial Management Department of Kyrgyzstan, and relieving him of his previous post.

Until October 2017, Almazbek Musabekov was the Head of the Department of State and Territorial Management and Personnel Work of the Presidential Administration.

Earlier, Emilbek Busurmankulov, Deputy Head of the Government’s Executive Office, was dismissed from his post.
