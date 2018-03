Emilbek Busurmankulov was relieved of his duties as Deputy Head of the Government’s Executive Office of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov signed an order on removing Busurmankulov from the post of Deputy Head of the Government’s Executive Office, Head of the Organizational Work and Territorial Management Department.

Emilbek Busurmankulov has held this post since June 2017.