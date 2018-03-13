12:43
Security Council studies personal files of all heads of security agencies

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov the day before received the Secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan Damir Sagynbaev.

According to the press service of the head of state, the newly appointed head of the Security Council informed Sooronbai Jeenbekov about the work done and measures taken to counter corruption.

The list of criminal cases, that had been terminated or suspended in 2016-2017, has already been submitted to the secretariat of the Security Council and the Prosecutor General’s Office. The analysis of the received material was handed over to the President of the country for examination.

The Secretariat of the Security Council jointly with the State Tax Service finalized the draft government decree providing for a mechanism for verifying declarations of civil servants, including law enforcement, supervisory and judicial officials. It will be adopted in the near future.

«The personal files of senior law enforcement officials, which are currently being examined, have been requested, and a deep analysis is carried out regarding the forthcoming verification of the authenticity of the information on the declared property,» Damir Sagynbaev told the head of state.
