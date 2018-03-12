Day of reprimands and dismissals. More than a dozen Kyrgyz officials punished

The Prime Minister Sapar Isakov announced disciplinary measures against a number of heads of ministries and departments of the country.

Samat Borubaev, State Secretary of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of the Kyrgyz Republic, was reprimanded for a low performance discipline, provision of unreliable and poor-quality information.

The Minister of Justice Uran Akhmetov, State Secretary of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry Azamat Erkebaev, State Secretary of the State Property Management Fund Iliyaz Tashbaev got a rebuke.

The State Secretary of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market Abdukhalyk Shamshiyev was reprimanded for failure to comply with the government’s order dated November 28, 2014 on the introduction of the post of a Commissioner for Corruption Prevention.

The Minister of Finance Adylbek Kasymaliev received a rebuke for insufficient work on the implementation of a budget of public investment projects for 2017. The Minister of Economy Artem Novikov, Minister of Education Gulmira Kudaiberdiyeva, Minister of Agriculture, Food Industry and Land Reclamation Nurbek Murashev, Chairman of the State Committee for Industry, Energy and Subsoil Use Ulanbek Ryskulov, director of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry Abdykalyk Rustamov, Director of the State Agency for Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services Baktybek Abdiev were severely reprimanded.

The Health Minister Talantbek Batyraliev was severely reprimanded for low performing discipline, provision of unreliable and poor-quality information.

The Prime Minister Sapar Isakov dismissed the head of the Social Development Department Ulan Mamatkanov and the head of the Legal Expertise Department of the government’s executive office Maksatbek Esenaliev for the shortcomings in the preparation of an agreement on the establishment of competent bodies in the field of migration.